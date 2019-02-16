We are open to JVs but must have operational control: American Tower CEO

Chairman and CEO of American Tower Corporation (ATC) James D Taiclet Jr, who’s currently in India as co-chair of the US-India CEO Forum, tells Surajeet Das Gupta & Megha Manchanda that the company sees opportunity in fibre while continuing to grow its traditional tower business.

Edited excerpts from the interview: What is ATC’s India growth plan and outlook for the next five years? Do you see new opportunities in this country? It will be on two dimensions — we will grow our traditional asset base of towers. We will also bring in more assets into our ...