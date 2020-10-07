We can quickly come back to pre-Covid levels, says SBI's Rajnish Kumar

Keeping the bank’s operations up and running in the last six months has been the most challenging period for Rajnish Kumar, who retired as chairman of SBI, in his 40-year career. The financial system in India has managed the situation well but needs fixing, Kumar tells Abhijit Lele.

Edited excerpts: After the pandemic struck, life has been challenging for people and banks. What are your thoughts about the last six months? First thought is about keeping operations up and running in a challenging time like this when personal safety and security become very important. We have been ...