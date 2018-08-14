We don't have problem of poor yields, no need to cut capacity: SpiceJet CFO

Planes are flying on full capacity but are not making money. India’s oldest private airline, Jet Airways, is staring at multiple defaults, while IndiGo, the largest carrier by market share, saw its profit fall by more than 95 per cent. In this environment, has almost bucked the trend. While the airline reported a loss of Rs 380 million, it was primarily impacted by a Rs 635 million-provisioning for settlement of its shareholding dispute. The airline was also able to raise its yield by 4 per cent at a time when are finding it difficult to raise fares.

Chief Financial officer Kiran Koteshwar remains quite optimistic about the carrier's prospects and says that it has been able to make money on the non-metro routes. Edited excerpts:

Your numbers look pretty decent minus the legal provisioning.

If I take out the provisioning related to the exceptional items, my actual profit is Rs 254 million. That is my pure operational profit. The on total revenue is Rs 4.33 as against Rs 4.13 last year. That is an improvement of 6 per cent.

This means your airline has, in fact, seen an improvement in yields.

Of course, includes the component of ancillary revenue and other income. But, without that too, the passenger yields increased by 4 per cent.

So, how did you manage an improvement in yields this quarter?

The company’s revenue performance has been good for the last three or four quarters. Our revenue performance has been stellar consistently. We have been able to absorb a lot of operational and gestational costs due to that. I will give you a classic example from this quarter. Our capacity went up by 14 per cent and our revenue increased by 20 per cent. The balance six per cent is only because the airline has been able to get more yields out of passengers.

On which routes have you seen an improvement in yield?

We have not done a route-by-route calculation, but generally, we have seen a lot of improvements in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

With competition increasing in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, what is the forecast?

Competition is increasing everywhere. Let me tell you why.

Even though the market has grown by 20 per cent on an average, industry capacity is up 19 per cent. So, obviously, you will have competition. There was competition in the last quarter too, but we still made money on those routes. If someone wants to really compete with us on the regional routes, they would have to get another 50 aircraft. So, in the near term, I don’t see much competition there.

Moreover, one or two new players in a market don't mean anything. There are enough markets, where we can fly.

Do you feel it is the time to cut capacity in the market?

I don’t think so. When there is a strong volume growth in the range of 20 per cent, there is no need to rationalise capacity. Today, the problem is not about capacity, volume or revenue. Our problem is the rising fuel cost. If fuel rates keep on climbing for a year, and the exchange rate gets weaker too, we might have to rethink our capacity strategy.

You don’t think there is a problem of weaker yields in the market?

We don’t have a problem of yields. That’s why we are bringing in additional capacity.

If we see quarter-on-quarter numbers, there is an inflationary trend. I think we have been able to get that increase out of passengers. We are not overpricing, but we are able to get the fares right. That has been possible because we are not discounting heavily. We have been able to grow 14 per cent year-on-year and our yields have improved too. So, if we have grown and our yields are also improving, it means we are selecting good routes.

Will you induct capacity from the secondary market or wait for the Boeing 737 Max to arrive?

Ideally, we would like to wait for the new planes as they will lend us fuel efficiency.