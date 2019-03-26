We have created an entrepreneurial culture: Ashok Leyland's Vinod K Dasari

MD and CEO Vinod K Dasari has transformed Ashok Leyland from a regional medium and heavy commercial player to one selling a wider range of products across the country. He spoke to T E Narasimhan and Gireesh Babu on how he grew the company’s revenue seven-fold during his tenure. Edited excerpts: There’s been a slowdown in commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the past few months.

Is it a reason for worry? It is a temporary problem. For the first nine months of FY19, the CV industry has grown 25 per cent, which is very good for any industry. In December, we had a 20 per cent ...