'We haven't seen much traction in foreign universities coming to India'

We are also building an international collaboration metric into our next edition of the QS World University Rankings, says Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President, Quacquarelli Symonds

QS World Rankings | higher education | education

Vinay Umarji 

Jessica Turner (Left), CEO and Ben Sowter (right), Senior Vice President Quacquarelli Symonds
Jessica Turner (Left), CEO and Ben Sowter (right), Senior Vice President Quacquarelli Symonds

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of its flagship World University Rankings (WUR), leading international higher education network QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) is bullish on India, which registered the biggest improvement among geographies in the recent edition last year. So much so that newly appointed CEO Jessica Turner and Senior Vice President Ben Sowter, known as the architect of the QS Rankings recently held an India specific summit on higher education in Goa. In an interview with Vinay Umarji, Turner and Sowter talk about how the NEP is setting India up for success and what Indian institutions need to do to break into the global top 100 in WUR. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 23:51 IST

