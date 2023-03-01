'We haven't seen much traction in foreign universities coming to India'

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of its flagship World University Rankings (WUR), leading international network QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) is bullish on India, which registered the biggest improvement among geographies in the recent edition last year. So much so that newly appointed CEO Jessica Turner and Senior Vice President Ben Sowter, known as the architect of the QS Rankings recently held an India specific summit on in Goa. In an interview with Vinay Umarji, Turner and Sowter talk about how the NEP is setting India up for success and what Indian institutions need to do to break into the global top 100 in WUR. Edited excerpts: