We're realigning to market, internal targets: Tata Housing MD Sanjay Dutt

Last year, Tata Sons merged Tata Housing Development and Tata Realty & Infrastructure and roped in veteran Sanjay Dutt to lead the entity as managing director. Dutt spoke to Raghavendra Kamath about the changes he has made and the plans ahead. Edited excerpts: After you joined, what have been the ‘course corrections’ you have undertaken? I don’t call them course corrections.

I will say realty or any business is dependent on market sentiment, regulations and opportunities. All three have impacted the sector. If you look at the airlines industry, it was offering ...