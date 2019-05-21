We're working hard to preserve our identity: A K Goel, MD & CEO, UCO Bank

For public sector lender UCO Bank, currently under prompt corrective action (PCA), turnaround is still few quarters away, as the bank expects to come out of PCA and posts profits only by the end of this financial year.

However, the bank has firmed up rigid and target-driven recovery and CASA (current and savings account) deposit mobilisation plans, says A K Goel, M D and CEO of UCO Bank in an interview with Namrata Acharya. Edited Excerpts: What is your short- and long-term vision for UCO Bank? As far as short-term vision in concerned, the bank should come of PCA and also come back ...