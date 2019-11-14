JUST IN
High-flying SpiceJet loses some of its speed as costs rise, yields weaken
Business Standard

We take 50 planes a year, but I still think we need more: IndiGo CEO

'Our plans for the A321 XLR are similar to our current single-aisle, all economy', said Dutta

Arindam Majumder 

The largest Indian carrier IndiGo is going through a transition phase. With a significant lead in the domestic market, where will the airlines’s next phase of growth come from? How is it planning to take advantage of the vacuum left by Jet Airways on long-haul routes? CEO Ronojoy Dutta, in a conversation with Arindam Majumder, takes these questions and more.

Edited excerpts: You have held onto a market share of 45 per cent consistently. But is this it? Where is the room for a further profitable growth? Not at all. I can tell you that when we have network planning meetings, ...

First Published: Thu, November 14 2019. 23:06 IST

