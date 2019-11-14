We take 50 planes a year, but I still think we need more: IndiGo CEO

The largest Indian carrier IndiGo is going through a transition phase. With a significant lead in the domestic market, where will the airlines’s next phase of growth come from? How is it planning to take advantage of the vacuum left by Jet Airways on long-haul routes? CEO Ronojoy Dutta, in a conversation with Arindam Majumder, takes these questions and more.

Edited excerpts: You have held onto a market share of 45 per cent consistently. But is this it? Where is the room for a further profitable growth? Not at all. I can tell you that when we have network planning meetings, ...