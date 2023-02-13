JUST IN
Nykaa Dec quarter profit plunges 71% to Rs 8.48 crore; revenue rises 33%
Business Standard

Weak demand, margin outlook to keep Balkrishna Industries under pressure

Tyre-maker's challenges include excess inventory, muted demand in agriculture sector

Balkrishna Industries | tyres

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Balkrishna Industries

The stock of Balkrishna Industries, India’s largest tyre-maker by market capitalisation, slipped 10 per cent on Monday due to weak December quarter results and near-term pressure on volume margins.

Balkrishna Industries

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 20:00 IST

