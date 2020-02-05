Weak financials, impairment charge ail GSK Pharma; stock falls over 12%

An impairment charge and weak financial performance led to an over 12 per cent fall in the GSK Pharmaceuticals stock on Tuesday. In addition, the company — as part of its strategic review — is looking at options including sale of its Vemgal facility in Karnataka.

The financial impairment was on account of a global voluntary recall of ranitidine (antacid) products, which include its top brand Zinetac in India. The move was prompted by the detection of a carcinogen in the drug, with the firm indicating it would continue its probe into the potential source of the ...