Week 2 of IPL sees 21% increase in TV viewership, shows BARC data

Television viewership for the first two weeks was 29.8 million average impressions, resulting in growth of 21 per cent over the 2018 edition (for the same time period)

Urvi Malvania 

IPL 2019
Photo: PTI

The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) has recorded a reach of 345 million viewers, registering growth of 14 per cent over last year for the same period.

Television viewership for the first two weeks was 29.8 million average impressions, resulting in growth of 21 per cent over the 2018 edition (for the same time period).

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 23:53 IST

