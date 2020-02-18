What Kerala govt is doing to attract start-up entrepreneurs to the state

It has been a major supplier of talent for the technology industry. Several start-ups and new-age tech companies in the country today are led by people from this state.

But when it comes to being an ideal destination for start-ups, Kerala has been trailing its neighbouring states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, not to mention Maharashtra and the Delhi NCR region. But now, the Kerala Government is going all out to attract start-ups and get them to set up bases on its territory, by relaxing norms and providing crucial financial support instead of just leaving them to the ...