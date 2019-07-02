When tech is the target: Cybercriminals look for chink in IT firms' armour

Cyberattacks are not uncommon in the digital world. But in recent years, there has been a spurt in the number of such attacks targeted at information technology (IT) services companies globally as well as in India thus, denting the industry’s image.

Most of the top-tier IT services firms in India such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro look at cybersecurity as an emerging area of opportunity and provide security as a service to many global clients. According to experts, despite cybersecurity being a top concern for these organisations, there is only so ...