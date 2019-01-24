Whistle-blowers allege Singh brothers sold Fortis, Religare-funded assets

Whistle-blowers who claim to be old hands from Religare Enterprises and Fortis Healthcare wrote last month to the Economic Offences Wing, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the Delhi High Court, alleging that the Fortis promoters, Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh, had violated court orders as of August last year by selling assets that included real estate and art bought by funding from their companies.

Last October, Sebi had directed Malvinder, Shivinder and eight other entities to jointly repay Rs 403 crore, along with interest, to Fortis ...