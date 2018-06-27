Why MNC health drink makers are exiting Indian market

In a span of three months, owners of two big health food drinks — Horlicks and Complan — have said they are looking to exit the category. Coming at a time when the broader consumer goods industry in the country has settled down after disruptions such as demonetisation and a new tax regime, statements by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Kraft-Heinz, owners of Horlicks and Complan, have surprised many.

Horlicks is the leader in malt-based drinks, valued at Rs 78.70 billion in India, according to Euromonitor International. Horlicks’ estimated market share is 44-45 per cent, ...