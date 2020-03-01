Will double turnover with anti-diabetic bet, says Boehringer Ingelheim

German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has seen a 45.4 per cent compound growth rate over the past five years in its anti-diabetic portfolio in India.

Now, as its key molecules are nearing patent expiry in the segment, the company has adopted a two-pronged strategy — consolidate the current base and double the turnover before the molecules lose patents and bring in the global novel drug pipeline to India to fuel the next phase of growth. Boehringer Ingelheim’s two key diabetes molecules — linagliptin and empagliflozin — are set for patent expires in 2023 and ...