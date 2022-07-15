Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting to enter packaged food business in India

-
-
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting has announced its foray into packaged food business in India. The company has appointed Anil Chugh, currently the India & SAARC head of the Wipro Consumer Care business, to head the vertical. Also, Neeraj Khatri, head of Wipro Consumer Care’s Philippines entity, has moved to the role of India & SAARC head of Wipro Consumer Care business.
Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said: “Our decision to enter the packaged food business would complement our existing categories in personal care, thus building a complete offering in the FMCG space in India.”
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting had recorded a revenue of Rs 8,634 crore for the financial year ended March 31.
It operates in personal wash products, toiletries, facial care, wellness, home care, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting, and seating solutions.
“Our leadership changes align with our ambitions of being a significant and leading player in the FMCG space in all the markets we operate in,” said Agrawal.
The company owns popular brands such as Santoor, premium personal care brand Yardley, Enchanteur, Hygienix, Chandrika, Glucovita, Safewash, Softouch, Giffy Maxkleen along with LED lights brand Wipro Garnet and male grooming brand Aramusk.
