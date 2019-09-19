Wipro Consumer Care sets up start-up venture fund in consumers brand space

FMCG major and Lighting has launched a venture fund to invest in start-ups in the consumers brand space.

The venture called - Ventures will focus on with a differentiated approach where both parties can learn by leveraging their strengths and add value to each other.

“Our investment in 'Happily Unmarried' was our first step to establishing this venture capital fund. Apart from financial capital, what we bring to the table is deep knowledge of operations and the ability to scale up, and a strong understanding of consumers in India and South East Asia markets. These would support start-ups in their endeavour to grow rapidly,” said Sumit Keshan, a former Wiproite and managing partner of the venture fund.

The company which crossed the $1 billion revenue mark last year and clocks around 50 per cent of it from South Asian regions such as China, Malaysia and Indonesia, will be investing in in India and Southeast Asia that have strong entrepreneurs and a sound business model.

Wipro Limited, the listed IT services business of the Wipro Group already runs a corporate venture capital arm called Wipro Venture. The venture fund with a corpus of $100 million is leant to have invested in 18 startups since its inception in 2015.