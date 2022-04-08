Wipro names Capgemini global head Anis Chenchah as CEO of APMEA region

today announced the appointment of Anis Chenchah as member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa).

Chenchah has over two decades of experience in Consulting, IT and Business Process Services. He joins from Capgemini where he was the Global CEO of Capgemini Business Services and member of the Group Executive Committee. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles in Capgemini Financial Services across Europe and the Middle East.

“I warmly welcome Anis to . His appointment is a bold indication of our ambition for exponential growth and leadership in APMEA as we tap into its promising future. With his successful track record of driving high growth in diverse contexts, managing complex transformations and building high-performance teams, Anis is well-positioned to accelerate our success in this strategic market,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO & Managing Director, Wipro.

“It is a privilege to lead Wipro’s business in a region that I am deeply passionate about, and to partner with our clients as they accelerate their business and digital transformation,” said Anis Chenchah.

Chenchah holds a Master’s degree in Engineering from ENSISA in France.

N S Bala, who has been the CEO of the APMEA Strategic Market Unit for the past year has decided to move back to the US for personal reasons.

Wipro has a strong presence and experience across the various regions that comprise APMEA. This market unit plays a strategic role as the ‘growth-engine’ of the organization, especially with the increasing demand from our customers for comprehensive modernization and digital transformation solutions, deep domain expertise and innovation at scale. In line with our growth ambitions, we continue to invest in localization and building diverse talent, while strengthening our ecosystem partnerships and knowledge of regional demands to meet our clients’ expectations.