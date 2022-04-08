Wipro names Capgemini global head Anis Chenchah as CEO of APMEA region

-
ALSO READ
Capgemini views India as more than a delivery centre: Group CEO Aiman Ezzat
Might hire a person who just retired, says Capgemini's Aiman Ezzat
Deal pipeline is bigger than ever before: Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte
Wipro hits new high, rallies 8% on strong revenue growth in Sept quarter
Capgemini seeing BFSI's IT spend gaining traction, says CEO Anirban Bose
-
Wipro today announced the appointment of Anis Chenchah as member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa).
Chenchah has over two decades of experience in Consulting, IT and Business Process Services. He joins from Capgemini where he was the Global CEO of Capgemini Business Services and member of the Group Executive Committee. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles in Capgemini Financial Services across Europe and the Middle East.
“I warmly welcome Anis to Wipro. His appointment is a bold indication of our ambition for exponential growth and leadership in APMEA as we tap into its promising future. With his successful track record of driving high growth in diverse contexts, managing complex transformations and building high-performance teams, Anis is well-positioned to accelerate our success in this strategic market,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO & Managing Director, Wipro.
“It is a privilege to lead Wipro’s business in a region that I am deeply passionate about, and to partner with our clients as they accelerate their business and digital transformation,” said Anis Chenchah.
Chenchah holds a Master’s degree in Engineering from ENSISA in France.
N S Bala, who has been the CEO of the APMEA Strategic Market Unit for the past year has decided to move back to the US for personal reasons.
Wipro has a strong presence and experience across the various regions that comprise APMEA. This market unit plays a strategic role as the ‘growth-engine’ of the organization, especially with the increasing demand from our customers for comprehensive modernization and digital transformation solutions, deep domain expertise and innovation at scale. In line with our growth ambitions, we continue to invest in localization and building diverse talent, while strengthening our ecosystem partnerships and knowledge of regional demands to meet our clients’ expectations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU