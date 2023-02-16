JUST IN
Adani Group to consider privately placed bond offerings for 3 subsidiaries
Adani Power's Rs 7000 crore deal to buy DB Power assets falls through
Air India may find it cheaper to buy jets, thanks to Tata's credit profile
Temasek in talks to buy stake in India's Cloudnine hospital chain: Report
Air India order for 840 planes, with 370 as options: Airline executive
Bharat Forge Ltd signs MoU with Paramount group at Aero India 2023
Borrowing blitz makes Adani's empire even more vulnerable amid worst crisis
SingTel Q3 profit rises 18.2% from partly-owned Airtel's strong performance
Surf Excel becomes first Indian home care brand to top $1 bn annual sales
S&P puts Adani Transmission's ESG rating under review on governance issues
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Nestle India Q4 profit up 65.5% at Rs 628 cr, sales rise 14% to Rs 4,233 cr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

80% of Wipro's employees will get 87% variable pay for the third quarter

Wipro has proposed to pay 87 per cent of the variable pay component to over 80 per cent of its workforce, according to a communication in the company's internal email

Topics
Wipro | Indian IT Sector | TCS

BS Web Team  |  Delhi 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

Wipro has proposed to pay 87 per cent of the variable pay component to over 80 per cent of its workforce, according to a communication in the company's internal email. The payout is for employees in bands A to B3 for the third quarter and covers freshers and team leaders, as reported in The Economic Times(ET).

For everybody else in the company, the payout will be based on the respective unit's achievement of its target, said the report, referring to the internal email.

The company awarded 100 per cent variable pay for these employees last quarter, the report added.

"To drive our common goals, our business-linked variable pay is based on a quarter's performance against revenue, bookings, and operating margin," the report said, quoting the email.

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm has achieved 0.6 per cent growth in sequential revenue, 23.7 per cent sequential increase in bookings, and an improvement in operating margins at 16.3 per cent, which is "still below (Wipro's) planned target," it said.

The report added that the variable pay would be credited along with February's payroll. Furthermore, to be eligible for the payout, billable and digital operations and platforms (DOP), employees must have a minimum utilisation level of 50 per cent.

Last month, India's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), paid 100 per cent variable pay to 70 per cent of its employees for the third quarter, the report said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wipro

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 12:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.