Wipro Q3 net profit rises 21%, profitability at 22-quarter high

Reporting one of its strongest quarters in recent years, Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro on Wednesday posted a 21.6 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 2,997 crore for the December quarter. It had reported a profit of Rs 2,463 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company said its dollar revenue growth was the highest in 36 quarters.
It clocked a consolidated revenue of Rs 15,670 crore, marginally up 1.28 per cent from Rs 15,470.5 crore logged in Q3FY20. On a quarterly basis, the income improved 3.67 per cent. The operating margin was also at a 22-quarter high for the Bengaluru based company at 21.7 per cent, led by improved revenue growth trajectory and excellence in operations with several metrics at an all-time high. Showing a sequential growth of 3.9 per cent, consolidated IT services revenue was at $2,071 million.
“Last year we witnessed unprecedented times and now with improved vaccine prospects, we are hopeful 2021 will be a better year for society, businesses and for us,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro.
The company which has gone live with its new organisation structure this month, has given an bullish outlook on revenue growth of 1.5-3.5 per cent for the March quarter. Under the new model, the IT services firm will replace the current structure of its various strategic business units, service lines and geographies with four strategic market units (SMUs) and two global business lines (GBLs). The four SMUs will be Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA). While Americas 1 and Americas 2 will be organised into sectors, Europe and APMEA will be organised into countries.
“While the US will continue to be the number one market for us, we are re-energising our focus on European, Asia Pacific & Middle East markets under the new organisation structure which will start producing results rapidly,” said Delaporte.
In total the company signed 12 large and small deals during the quarter with a $30 million total contract value. One of the biggest deals that it inked was a $700-million digital and IT partnership deal with Metro AG, that will see over 1,300 employees of the German wholesaler move to the Indian IT major. As clients move from traditional IT to digital business solutions, Delaporte said the company will help clients link digital initiatives directly with business goals to meet positive outcomes. For example, at Metro AG, Wipro will deliver a 360 degree technology and engineering solution to the company in their cash-&-carry, hotel, restaurant and catering food segments.
While the cloud segment grew 23 per cent for the company yoy, cybersecurity was up 30 per cent, indicating wide adoption of digital across markets including the US and Europe. In fact, five out of seven sectors for the company grew over 4 per cent sequentially, including cloud, oil & gas, healthcare & life science.
The company completed the promotion cycle for 80 per cent employees, with salary increases effective from January 1. It has also announced 100 per cent viable payouts for the third and fourth quarters. “This could lead to headwinds in margins in Q4 but the company will still remain elevated,” said Delaporte.
The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. The Rs 9,500 crore buyback that it had announced in December will be completed by January end, said Jatin Dalal, President & Chief Financial Officer at Wipro.
The company had an employee attrition of 11 per cent in the period. It hired about 14,000 employees including onboarding of more than 2,900 freshers.
