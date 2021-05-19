Wipro to vaccinate 100,000 employees and their dependents starting June

Bengaluru-based IT major today said that it expects to get access to a total of 100,000 doses of vaccines for its employees and their dependents. And it will begin vaccination in early June.

The company in a statement said that it has partnered with top-tier hospitals and a tech-enabled online-to-offline delivery platform specializing in primary care and urgent response services to provide COVID-19 vaccination support to its India-based employees. “ expects to have access to a total of 100,000 doses of three vaccines – Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V -- as the first tranche for the exclusive use of our employees and their dependents (spouse and children),” said the statement.

Vaccination services will be provided free of charge and will be administered both at its campuses and at partner hospitals around the country. The partner hospitals together have a presence in over 140 locations across the country.

“This is in addition to the Covid vaccination support that we have extended to all eligible employees through the NOW – Nurturing our Wellness – platform,” said the statement.

