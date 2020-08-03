With 20% stake dilution, compliance taken care of: MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Financial Holdings, the holding company of Bandhan Bank, has diluted a 20.95 per cent holding to be fully compliant with the Reserve Bank of India's Licensing Guidelines. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the board of Bandhan Financial Holdings will take a call but insurance and mutual fund was one of the options. Edited excerpts: Q.

Bandhan Financial Holdings has diluted its excess shareholding of 20.95 per cent through secondary market sale. Who are the buyers? A. There were multiple buyers but among them were GIC Pte, ...