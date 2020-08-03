JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A

Slow Jaguar Land Rover recovery will weigh on Tata Motors profits

Number of flights up, yet less than a third compared to July 2019: Icra
Business Standard

With 20% stake dilution, compliance taken care of: MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank

The first dilution had to be done in three years. We now have three years in hand to reduce to 20 per cent, the MD and CEO tells Business Standard

Topics
Bandhan Bank | Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Bandhan Financial Holdings, the holding company of Bandhan Bank, has diluted a 20.95 per cent holding to be fully compliant with the Reserve Bank of India's Licensing Guidelines. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the board of Bandhan Financial Holdings will take a call but insurance and mutual fund was one of the options. Edited excerpts: Q.

Bandhan Financial Holdings has diluted its excess shareholding of 20.95 per cent through secondary market sale. Who are the buyers? A. There were multiple buyers but among them were GIC Pte, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU