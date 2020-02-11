With a digital persona, Mother Dairy looks to wear a millennial label

Mother Dairy is rewriting the brand rulebooks to talk to an audience that is younger, premium-paying and more diverse than its traditional stronghold of milk-guzzling North Indian states.

The brand is positioning itself for a national audience and looking to wear the mantle of a millennial dairy label (despite its legacy of 45-odd years) by infusing quirky humour and agility into its digital persona, thereby differentiating itself from rivals Amul (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation) and Nestle among others. Sanjay Sharma, business head, Value Added Dairy Products, Mother ...