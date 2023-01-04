JUST IN
Amid funding crunch, edtech startups tread an alternative path to success
With Advent Int on board, Tredence eyes $500 mn in revenue by 2026
Tamil Nadu starts packages for green tech, rural impact, women-led startups
VC funding in India down 30 per cent in 2022: Venture Intelligence
Startups to attract large foreign direct investments in 2023: DPIIT Secy
Tredence raises $175 million in funding from Advent International
S Chand to sell its entire stake in iNeuron to PhysicsWallah for Rs 14 cr
Legal tech start-ups have raised $57 mn in funding since 2013: Report
Hotels to tickets: Travel return fuels growth for online travel aggregators
IIFL fintech fund picks up 16% in Insurance Samadhan for $2 million
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Start-ups Â» News
Major setback for Google as NCLAT refuses interim stay on CCI order
icon-arrow-left
Amid funding crunch, edtech startups tread an alternative path to success
Business Standard

With Advent Int on board, Tredence eyes $500 mn in revenue by 2026

Tredence is looking at Advent International to not only grow geographically but also support them in expanding into new verticals like healthcare, life inorganic sciences, and insurance

Topics
Startups | Advent International | Private equity investments

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Shashank Dubeyâ€“ Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Tredence
Shashank Dubey, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Tredence

At a time when startups are struggling to get new funding, AI-backed data analytics firm Tredence went on to raise $175 million (around Rs 1,435 crore) in series B funding from private equity (PE) player Advent International.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Startups

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 16:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU