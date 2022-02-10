With family arrangement on track, TVS families kick-start makeover exercise

The four families under the Group fold have started reshaping their business in the last week following the new family arrangement.

As part of the restructuring exercise, each family group will get complete ownership of the businesses they manage while scrapping the holding company. It was in December 2020, that the families announced their plans to restructure the group.

The first such step in this direction was a move by Sundaram Motors to sell an iconic 2.14 lakh square feet property with 89 grounds at Anna Salai in Chennai. The company is reportedly in the final stage of talks with Prestige Group for around Rs 600 crore.

This was followed by two major announcements from the Venu Srinivasan wing on Monday and Thursday, with TVS Motor Company announcing that its non-executive director Ralf Dieter Speth will be taking charge as the chairman of the company from April 1, 2022, replacing veteran Srinivasan. Srinivasan will continue to be the managing director of the company designated as chairman emeritus. This is earlier than the change of guard planned for January 2023.

On Thursday, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL), a leading auto component manufacturing and distribution group and the holding company of TVS Motor Company, also announced the replacement of Srinivasan with R Gopalan, Non-Executive Independent Director of the company as Chairman of the Board effective April 2022. As an Officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Gopalan has held various responsible positions, including Member of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) under the control of the Prime Minister till April 2016. Before his retirement, he has served as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India till July 2012.

Another family led by fourth-generation TVS Scion R Dinesh also announced the appointment of Ravi Viswanathan as the Managing Director of TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), part of the Rs 15,000 crore TVS Mobility Group. Dinesh would continue to guide the company in his new role as the Executive Vice Chairman. The company said that the changes are in line with the company’s commitment to further integrate its business globally and leverage the growing demand for value-added Supply Chain Management services in India. TVS SCS is all set to come out with is all set to come up with over Rs 3,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) in 2022-23.

Dinesh, the founder of the company, has been instrumental in driving the company’s strategy and growth. He will continue to play an active role in guiding the strategy of the company and work in guiding the merger and acquisition strategy of the company. TVS SCS has over the last two decades made a string of acquisitions and integrated these entities effectively.

“The organization has a grand vision and these executive appointments will help in realizing the organization’s potential and help the company cement its leadership as a technology-led Global Supply Chain player,” said S Mahalingam, Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

TVS Group's amalgamation and arrangement had got the final nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) early this month. More such announcements are expected from the group families in the coming days.