With focus on non-US geographies, Amneal Pharma eyes India market

New Jersey headquartered $2.1 bn Amneal Pharmaceuticals is now betting on specialised and differentiated products to build its presence in the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM), as it eyes $ 1 bn revenues by 2030 from non-US geographies.

Founded by two Indian-origin brothers Chirag and Chintu Patel in 2002, Amneal is the fifth largest generics player in the US market by prescriptions, and has begun commercial operations in India from October last year. It has had presence through manufacturing and R&D footprint in India since 2008, and currently has five formulations and two active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) plants here.

Currently, Amneal has presence in the critical care (hospital medicines) segment only in India where it offers ready to use intravenous (IV) injectables of analgesics, antibiotics etc. Speaking to Business Standard Shyamakant Giri, Managing Director and President - India & Emerging Markets, Amneal Pharmaceuticals said that they are the only player to offer a platform called Uniport – a safe IV with multipurpose single port bag. The Uniport bag reduces chances of bacterial contamination and being ready to use, it does not require compounding by the nurse.

It is also building a biosimilars park in India with an investment of $50 mn or so, which will cater to both the US and the India markets. So far, it has invested close to $ 1 bn in India to set up manufacturing plants and R&D hubs. It employs 900 scientists in India, while around 200 scientists work in the US.

Giri says that their focus for India would be to bring such specialised offerings. For example, in April it wants to enter the ophthalmology space where it feels physicians prefer quality products, and Amneal can create a niche with their USFDA certified plants. “Our products for India are made in the same plants as those that make our products for the US market. These are US FDA certified, and thus we have the quality advantage over others,” Giri says.

Most players in the country have separate plants for exports to the US while products for the domestic market are made in different plants, or at times get them contract manufactured.

By November this year it would launch its cancer division that will offer both diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to patients. “We will start with solid tumour cancers like breast, lung etc, and will offer the complete solution to the patient through the treatment process. Initially diagnostic tests would be done through partner labs, but eventually, we plan to have our own labs,” Giri explained.

Next year it plans to enter the neurology therapy space with a drug (IPX-203) for Parkinson’s disease patients that it plans to bring to India. In 2024, it would also enter the rare disease therapy space and has identified Gaucher disease as one of the therapy areas. Gaucher disease is the result of a buildup of certain fatty substances in certain organs, particularly your spleen and liver. This causes these organs to enlarge and can affect their function. The fatty substances also can build up in bone tissue, weakening the bone and increasing the risk of fractures.In 2025, the company plans to add another vertical – infertility treatment, with focus on uterine fibroids.

The company is actively recruiting its field force, and aims to have 600-700 medical representatives by the end of 2023.

Apart from India, the company is focussing on other non-US geographies like Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Philippines, South Korea, Australia etc.