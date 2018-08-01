With huge scope for growth, China at centre of Wipro Consumer's global map

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting (WCCL), the Bengaluru-headquartered consumer care major, has been present in global markets for over 12 years, but it is only now that the company is setting up a manufacturing plant in China, its second largest market globally after Malaysia.

The fact that this would be WCCL’s first greenfield plant outside India signals the importance the firm ascribes to China, where it has established a strong foothold through a series of acquisitions. WCCL, part of Wipro’s unlisted entity Wipro Enterprises, has already acquired land for the proposed ...