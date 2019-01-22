With major deal wins, L&T Infotech expected to beat peers in the near term

Led by ramp-up of major deal wins, large digital portfolio and strong execution, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Infotech beat peers on the growth front in the December quarter. The company posted a growth of 6 per cent on a sequential basis.

This was much higher than analysts' expectations, which pegged the same between 3.5-4.1 per cent. While all the verticals contributed to the growth, it was led by consumer, retail, and pharma segments, which recorded growth of over 10 per cent. After a dip in the September quarter, the financial services, which is the largest vertical accounting for ...