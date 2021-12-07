With regulatory nods, Niramai's AI/ML-based breast cancer test to go global

Today, around the world, there are very few effective breast cancer screening tests for women below 45-50 years of age. The thing is that over 50 per cent of women have dense tissue, which is normal.

And mammography, one of the most popular screening methods, is not always able to detect a white spot--the signal for breast cancer. Think of it this way: an X-ray of our hands shows just the skeletal structure in white and the rest is dark. How well would it then detect a white spot in the hand that is distinct from the white contours of the bones? In 2020, there were 2.3 million ...