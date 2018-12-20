JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Khaitan Holdings Mauritius' 2G case against govt to be heard at The Hague

PE investors fighting tough rules to back insurance companies, say experts
Business Standard

With XUV300, Mahindra and Mahindra eyes 20% share in compact SUVs

Mahindra will be offering the XUV300 in petrol and diesel variants

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is looking to corner 15-20 per cent market share in the competitive compact SUV segment with its about-to-be-launched offering — the XUV300. It will also launch an electric version of the model in 2020.

Based on the Ssangyong Tivoli platform, the sub-four metre, five-seater model will compete with Ford Ecosport, Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Renault Duster and go on sale in the first half of February. “The XUV500 is a very successful model. The Cheetah-inspired model is really liked by consumers. Therefore, we thought it makes sense to take the heritage of the model forward. Though the platform is coming from Ssangyong, the design is unique in every sense,” said Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M. With the exception of South Korea and China, where Ssangyong has a strong presence, M&M can sell the model in all other markets.

Mahindra will be offering the XUV300 in petrol and diesel variants. This could include the 1.5-litre diesel engine and a newly developed 1.2-litre G80 turbocharged petrol engine. As of now, Mahindra will not offer an automatic version.

ALSO READ: Mahindra and Mahindra sets aggressive goals for farm equipment business

For a segment that is showing signs of sales cooling off and saturation, M&M’s entry could be delayed, said analysts. “It’s not going to be easy, considering that the segment has established models like the Brezza, said Puneet Gupta, associate director, IHS Markit. A volume of 7,000 to 8,000 units a month will be tough, he said. A lot, he added, will depend on the pricing. Also, once Mahindra dealers start retailing the Ecosport as part of the deal between the two firms, there will be potential cannibalisation, Gupta said.

But Mahindra is confident. “Depending on the value proposition and the price as well as the brand’s positioning, there is still space for another model in the compact SUV segment,” said Veejay Nakra, chief of sales and marketing at the automotive division of M&M.

Mahindra has learnt it the hard way. In the absence of a contemporary designed model that can pose a challenge to rivals, Mahindra lost market share in the utility vehicle segment — first to Renault and Ford and then to Maruti Suzuki. Launched in 2016, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza had turned out to be a runaway success.
First Published: Thu, December 20 2018. 00:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements