WNS reports net profit of $29.7 mn for the quarter ended March 2019

Mumbai-based global BPM service provider on Thursday reported a profit of $29.7 million for the quarter ended March 2019, up 21.2 per cent from $24.5 million in Q4 FY18.

The NYSE-listed company's Q4 increased by 3.84 per cent to $ 210.5 million, against $202.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

for the fiscal grew 6.8 per cent to $809 million over the last year, while the net profit of $140 million grew 19 per cent yoy.

Year on year, the improvement in fiscal Q4 was driven by healthy organic growth across key verticals, services, and geographies, which more than offset headwinds from currency movements and hedging losses. "Sequentially, was the result of broad-based revenue strength and favourability from currency and hedging," said the management in a statement.

“We believe WNS’s deep domain expertise, combined with our capabilities across technology and automation, analytics, and process, uniquely positions us to help clients compete better,” said Keshav Murugesh, CEO,

in the fourth quarter was 15.3 per cent, as compared to 14.5 per cent in Q4 of last year and 16.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

On a YoY basis, margin improvement was the result of favourable currency movements net of hedging, operating leverage on higher volumes, and increased productivity. These benefits offset the impact of annual wage increases. Sequentially, margins reduced due to currency movements, hedging and lower productivity associated with Q4 hiring.

The company reported a global headcount of 39,898 as of March 31, 2019.