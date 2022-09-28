JUST IN
World's biggest air-conditioner maker Daikin Ind doubles down on India
CRED, upGrad, Groww claim top spots in LinkedIn's Indian startups ranking
'Contrary to core values': Oracle reacts after SEC fine over slush funds
Vi to lose access to towers if it fails to clear dues, says Indus Towers
JSW Energy plans to raise $30.60 million through 3-year bonds: Report
SEC fines Oracle $23 mn for bribing officials in India, Turkey, and UAE
India Inc seeks help from law firms to address moonlighting: Report
Hostile media bid shows how Asia's richest can align and dominate a sector
What is driving consolidation at the Tata group?
YouTube Shorts opening door for mobile-first creators in India: Vidyasagar
You are here: Home » Companies » News
After over 50% rise in 2022, is the stupendous rally in ITC fizzling out?
Business Standard

World's biggest air-conditioner maker Daikin doubles down on India

Daikin Industries Ltd is betting that sales and production in India will eventually make up a bigger part of the company as the nation outpaces global growth

Topics
air conditioners | air conditioner market

Reed Stevenson & Yuki Furukawa | Bloomberg 

Daikin Industries
Photo: Bloomberg

Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest manufacturer of air conditioners, is betting that sales and production in India will eventually make up a bigger part of the company as the nation outpaces global growth.

“The market has a huge potential,” said Kanwal Jeet Jawa, chief executive officer of Daikin’s India operations. “We see India as a market, post-Covid recovery, as the best among all the other markets in the world.”

The goal is to more than double sales by 2025, after boosting revenue tenfold over the past decade, Jawa said. Just 5% of India’s homes and businesses have air conditioners, according to the manufacturer, which competes against local provider Voltas Ltd.

Daikin’s global sales are poised to benefit from two key trends: global warming and growing affluence in emerging economies. A deadly heat wave in India earlier this year underscored the need for better access to cooling products, as well as the need for supporting infrastructure. The local market is worth about 300 billion yen ($2.1 billion), according to the company.

Daikin is currently building a third factory in India, investing 15 billion yen in a facility that can produce 3 million units a year. The company is seeking to ramp up production for domestic buyers, as well as for export to the Middle East and Africa, according to Jawa, who is also the only foreigner on Daikin’s board.

“We have a huge opportunity in the Middle East and Africa as far as we are concerned,” Jawa said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on air conditioners

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 12:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.