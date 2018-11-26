Wrangler plays for youth attention with aggressive digital marketing plan

Part of the great American trifecta of denim with Levi’s and Lee, Wrangler was once known as a brand for the rebellious young. However, the 1947-born brand’s age is now showing.

Changing times and fashion preferences have pushed Brand Wrangler to the shadows, even as core audiences have aged in markets across the world. In India, the company is seeking a fresh mandate from the youth, pushing itself more aggressively on digital platforms and extending the brand to cater to budget conscious markets. The American company has just launched a sub-brand called ‘Wrangler ...