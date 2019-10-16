Xander Investment to invest Rs 1,750 crore in new industrial platform

Investment Management (XIM), the private equity real estate arm of global investment firm The Group (TXG), on Tuesday launched an industrial real estate platform.

It will invest $250 million (Rs 1,750 crore) in logistics, warehousing, and industrial assets in the key industrial corridors.

With this, joins the likes of CPPIB, Warburg Pincus, Ascendas Singbridge, which have floated such ventures in the country.

Sponsored by TXG, the platform has raised capital from European institutional investors that have been limited partners in XIM-sponsored opportunity funds. XIM Singapore will act as the investment advisor to the platform.

The platform has acquired a portfolio of 2 million square feet incubated by Xander for Rs 600 crore to seed the platform, it said.



