Xander Investment to invest Rs 1,750 crore in new industrial platform

-
ALSO READ
Xander Investment Management buys Rs 900-crore office property in Pune
We don't change standards depending on market cycles, says Xander's founder
Key deals last week: The Xander Group, Vy Capital Management and more
Global investors and developers flock to 'forward purchase deals'
Manipal group set to own 51% stake in health insurance JV with Cigna
-
Xander Investment Management (XIM), the private equity real estate arm of global investment firm The Xander Group (TXG), on Tuesday launched an industrial real estate platform.
It will invest $250 million (Rs 1,750 crore) in logistics, warehousing, and industrial assets in the key industrial corridors.
With this, Xander joins the likes of CPPIB, Warburg Pincus, Ascendas Singbridge, which have floated such ventures in the country.
Sponsored by TXG, the platform has raised capital from European institutional investors that have been limited partners in XIM-sponsored opportunity funds. XIM Singapore will act as the investment advisor to the platform.
The platform has acquired a portfolio of 2 million square feet incubated by Xander for Rs 600 crore to seed the platform, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU