Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain exits group after 9 yrs of association

Manu Kumar Jain, the former head of India, has parted ways with the group after nine years of association. Jain posted on social media to announce his departure, adding that he would be taking a break before returning to the Indian startup scene with "another fulfilling challenge."



Change is the only constant in life!



Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!#ManuJain pic.twitter.com/sVgahC7zhr — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 30, 2023

“After nine years, I am moving on from the Group. I feel confident that now is the right time, as we have strong leadership teams across the world,” Jain wrote announcing his exit. Jain, who co-founded Jabong, was one of the earliest employees of Xiaomi India. He wrote in his farewell post,