Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain exits group after 9 yrs of association

Manu Kumar Jain, the former head of Xiaomi India, has parted ways with the Xiaomi group after nine years of association. Jain posted on social media to announce his departure, adding that he would be taking a break before returning to the Indian startup scene with "another fulfilling challenge."
Change is the only constant in life!
Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all.
The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!#ManuJain pic.twitter.com/sVgahC7zhr— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 30, 2023
“We started as a one-person startup, working from a small little office. We were the smallest amongst the hundreds of smartphone brands, that too with limited resources and no prior relevant industry experience. But due to the efforts of a fantastic team, we were able to build one of the most loved brands in the country.”
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 18:07 IST
