Y Combinator-backed fintech Karbon raises $12 mn in pre-Series A round

-
ALSO READ
COGOS raises $2 mn in pre-Series A funding led by Transworld Group
Gupshup acquires New Jersey-based RBM player Dotgo for undisclosed sum
Highest-ever fundraising via IPOs in FY21; FY22 will be tough: Analysts
10club raises $40 mn in one of largest seed rounds in e-comm roll-up space
Bangalore-based startup HappyCredit raises Rs 5 cr in pre-seed round
-
Karbon Card, a fintech offering corporate cards, said it has raised $12 million in a Pre-Series A round from US-based fintech Unicorn Ramp, Rainfall Ventures, Roka Works, Y Combinator, and other global investors.
Ramp is a New York-based spend and budget management app or corporate charge card start-up that went on to become a unicorn with a valuation of $3.9 billion in less than two years. Karbon plans to use the funds to step up its product development, hiring plans and operations. It expects to double its headcount to 60 over the next 6 months.
Founded in 2019 by Pei-fu Hsieh, Amit Jangir, Kartik Jain and Sunil Sinha, Karbon was selected by Y Combinator in the Summer 2021 batch and had earlier raised $3.5 million from Orios Venture Partner and US-based 2AM VC.
Karbon’s co-founder and CEO, Pei-fu Hsieh said the firm aims to build the most customer-centric card platform for Indian startups and SMBs with a $20 billion market opportunity at present. He said the firm is solving a major challenge faced by Indian startups and small businesses while availing corporate cards from the banks that ask for 110 per cent deposit guarantee, personal guarantees and massive amount documentation.
“We are impressed with what Karbon has built so far,” said Karim Atiyeh, Co-founder and CTO at Ramp
Also read: Indian fintech market poised for multi-fold growth for newer biz models
The Bengaluru-headquartered company said it offers startups with four key benefits such as credit of up to Rs 5 crore with no personal guarantee or fixed deposits, provides seamless payments transactions through corporate cards to its customers, offers rewards specific to the startups' requirements such as AWS credits with $50,000 or SaaS products. It also helps offer expense management through WhatsApp in a very intuitive way.
The firm makes money mostly off interchange fees. Using personal credit cards for company usage affects personal credit score, reimbursement hassles and creates confusion to segregate personal and corporate expenses.
With over 1,500 clients in less than two years of its launch, Karbon has reported a 30 per cent month-on-month growth in revenues despite the pandemic that slowed down corporate spending to a large extent.
However, as the economy starts reviving, Karbon expects 35 per cent month-on-month growth in the next 8-12 months. Additionally, considering the recent RBI’s Mastercard ban, Karbon has been quick to integrate with Visa network to provide an uninterrupted experience to their customers in a 40 million untapped SMB segment in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU