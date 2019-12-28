Year in review: In 2019, Indian pharma battled regulatory scare, and won

The year 2019 has been an eventful one for Indian pharma. Apart from regulatory scares from its key export market, the US, and the lookout for opportunities in new territories like China and Japan, the domestic market saw a fair share of swing in growth rates.

The industry also battled concerns around a cancer-causing substance being present in some of the most common pills like antacids and diabetic medicines. The year, however, ended in some breather coming from the Indian drug price regulator allowing a one-time ceiling price hike for some of the key drugs facing input cost ...