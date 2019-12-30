JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

BSNL cleared Rs 1,700 cr in dues to vendors; paid November salaries: CMD
Business Standard

Year in Review: Rural India hurt FMCG; Smartphones rode on e-commerce

FMCG suffered on two counts -- poor consumer sentiment brought on by macroeconomic headwinds and the continuing liquidity crisis arising out of faltering NBFCs

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

After nearly two years of disruption due to demonetisation and implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), the country’s vast consumer goods sector had much hope from the year 2019. However, a lookback into the consumer market during the past 12 months presents a gloomier picture.

While certain segments such as smartphones and air conditioners had some respite, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), the largest of the chunk, suffered a body blow as new pain points emerged in 2019. The country’s Rs four trillion FMCG market--the world's fourth largest --faced stiff ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, December 30 2019. 15:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU