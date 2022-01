YES Bank may offer Dish TV stake to Tata Sky and Bharti Airtel

YES Bank, the largest shareholder in Dish TV India with a 25.6 per cent stake that it acquired by way of loan recovery, is planning to sell its holding in the satellite TV broadcaster to Tata Sky and Bharti Airtel. Other institutional investors, who jointly own 45 per cent in Dish TV, are also keen to sell their stake, according to banking sources.

Talks with both Tata Sky and Airtel are underway and a final decision is expected soon, the sources said. YES Bank and Dish TV are engaged in a bitter legal battle over the control of the company. The promoters, the Subhash Chandra ...