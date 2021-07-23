YES Bank Q1 results: Lender posts net profit of Rs 207 cr; NII down 26.5%

Private lender on Friday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 207 crore, the highest since December 2018, for the period ending June 30, 2021 (Q1FY22). This compares with a profit of Rs 45 crore in the year-ago period.

In the previous quarter (Q4FY21), the Mumbai-based lender reported a net loss of Rs 3,788 crore.

The bank's net interest income (NII) -- the difference between the interest the bank earns and it pays out to depositors --- declined 26.5 per cent to Rs 1,402 crore in Q1 as against Rs 1,909 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the NII rose 42.1 per cent from Rs 987 crore.

The Bank's gross Non performing assets rose marginally to 15.6 per cent in the June quarter as against 15.41 per cent in the previous quarter (Q4FY21).

Ahead of the results, YES Bank's scrip rose 0.38 per cent to close at Rs 13.05 on NSE.