Yes Bank revival in the works but analysts say lender's future 'difficult'

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) draft reconstruction scheme for YES Bank announced on Friday, may have provided relief to deposit holders, which are in a panic situation after withdrawal limits were announced on Thursday, but it is unlikely to change things for equity investors despite the sharp fall in share price. On Friday, YES Bank’s stock plunged by 56 per cent to close at Rs 16.2, after hitting its lowest level at Rs 5.55.

Despite this fall, experts suggest that investors should sell on rallies. According to Kajal Gandhi, analyst at ICICI Direct, ...