YES Bank sees several exits from board ahead of annual general meeting

Two high-level board members on two consecutive days resigned from private lender YES Bank’s board, citing personal reasons. The bank on Tuesday informed the stock exchanges Mukesh Sabharwal, non-executive independent director, resigned. The bank had proposed his name for re-appointment as independent director until April next year.

However, irrespective of the outcome of the annual general meeting, where the proposal would have been voted on, Sabharwal will cease to be on the board. He had been with the bank since April 2012. The shareholders’ meeting is ...