YouTube kickstarts massive drive for a bigger share of advertisers' wallet

Sreenath, a young railway porter from Kerala always dreamt of a city paved with streets of gold and a life that meant something.

His story that maps a phenomenal journey, from the railway station to the State Public Service examinations and to his present day life as a student administrator, was part of YouTube’s pitch to advertisers at its annual flagship event held in Mumbai on April 9. The diversity of its storytellers and the millions of viewers that they draw to the platform every month is what YouTube wants marketers to bite into as it kick-started a massive drive for a bigger ...