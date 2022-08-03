Yubi ties up with U GRO Capital for co-lending and supply chain financing

Chennai-based debt marketplace Yubi has announced its latest partnership with U GRO Capital, a new generation Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) business that leverages technology to deliver last-mile credit to MSMEs in the country. The partnership will see the integration of Yubi Co.Lend and Yubi Flow with GRO–Xstream and GRO–Line platforms, respectively. As a result of this double partnership, U GRO Capital will be able to leverage Yubi’s full stack operating system to seamlessly discover, go live and collaborate with multiple partners on Yubi’s platform.

Through this alliance, U GRO Capital will gain access to Yubi Co.Lend’s vast network of banks, financial institutions and fintechs via a single API (Application Programming Interface) integration to extend and accelerate credit to the underserved sectors in the country. A shared mission of Yubi and U GRO Capital is to solve the financial challenges faced by MSMEs by building deep expertise in the sector coupled with a data-centric, technology-enabled approach. Through Yubi Flow, U GRO Capital will be able to finance the credit pipeline to channel partners of anchor corporations. These are essentially MSMEs whose cash flows and working capital will be positively impacted.

Talking about the partnership, Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Yubi, said: “We, at Yubi, are working towards accelerating financial inclusion in the country through a technology-driven credit infrastructure that powers discovery, execution and fulfilment. We are elated to partner with U GRO Capital with a shared vision to bridge the MSME credit gap in India by providing credit access to the unserved and underserved sectors in the country.”

Commenting on the development, Shachindra Nath, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital, said, “With our data-tech approach, we were able to head-start co- partnerships with top national banks. What started as an experiment, co-lending, has gathered momentum and acceptance across the industry. The scale of big Banks combined with the agility and reach of nimble partnerships is going to be the bedrock of the transition of the industry. With Yubi’s tech-enabled credit infrastructure, we’ll be able to fast-track our initiatives to reach our mission of ‘solving the unsolved’ for the MSMEs.”