Yum! elevates Unnat Varma as Managing Director Pizza Hut Asia Pacific

Unnat Varma, Managing Director, Pizza Hut-India Subcontinent, has been elevated as Managing Director, Asia Pacific effective January 1, 2019.

In a press release issued Wednesday, January 2, International said Varma will, in his new role, be responsible for steering to the next phase of growth across the Asia Pacific region.

To be based in headquarters, Singapore, he will report to Vipul Chawla, President, Pizza Hut International, and will oversee over 5,500 stores across 22 countries.

The release said that with Varma at the helm since 2015, has delivered 10 successive quarters of positive Same Store Sales Growth. The brand has also expanded its physical store footprint, having recently launched its 500th outlet in the subcontinent.

Varma, who has over 24 years of industry experience, joined Yum! in February 2006 and was elevated to Director Marketing, KFC, India Subcontinent in 2008. In February 2011, he took over as General Manager of Taco Bell, and later assumed charge as General Manager, in December 2015, before being promoted as its Managing Director in February 2016.

Varma is also the Chairman of the Task Force on Food Service Retail. Prior to joining Yum!, he had worked with in India for 12 years across sales and marketing functions.