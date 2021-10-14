Zee chief Punit Goenka questions Invesco's silence over RIL offer

Ltd today questioned its largest investor, Invesco’s silence over the merger deal pitched by the fund in February this year and its lack of corporate governance while seeking to change the board of the company.

In a letter, Zee MD and CEO, asked why Invesco was silent when it made the EGM requisition about its role as an investment banker. “Does good corporate governance only apply to and not their institutional investors? As a law abiding citizen and a representative of a responsible corporate citizen, I have and repose complete faith in the Indian judicial and regulatory system and hence I am most certain that these questions will be answered for all of us,” he said.

Goenka said he will ensure that no one maligns the intrinsic value of this company for their own benefit, and he will continue to pursue this in the best interests of all shareholders, and at immense personal costs. "In this situation, it is not about one versus the other. The shareholders and management of a Company are two sides of the same coin. It is all about increasing the value of that coin together, for the betterment of all the shareholders and the Company at large. Under the guidance of the Board and in line with the advice sought from our legal counsel, I will continue to take the required steps to safeguard ZEE and its future,” he said.

Invesco, which holds an 18 per cent stake in ZEE, and the Zee board are engaged in a takeover battle with Invesco seeking to remove Goenka and appoint six of its directors. After Zee revealed that Invesco was pushing a merger deal with a strategic investor which would have led to a loss of Rs 10,000 crore for all Zee shareholders, Invesco said it was just a facilitator for a merger between owned entities.

“During my briefing to the Board, I emphasised on the points pertaining to the proposal from Invesco. My attention was on the imbalance observed in the valuation and how it was not in the best interest of our shareholders. The only reason I did not agree to the proposal was because the shareholder value was getting compromised. I will withstand any amount of pressure to preserve ZEE’s intrinsic value and ensure that nothing impacts the returns being delivered to all the shareholders,” Goenka said. The Goenkas own 4 per cent stake in the company.