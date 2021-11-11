Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Consolidated PAT surges 187% to Rs 270 cr

-
ALSO READ
Bombay HC asks ZEEL board to call the EGM as requisitioned by Invesco
Newsmaker: Punit Goenka - Unflappable CEO who insists he's no 'visionary'
I will not let Invesco take over Zee illegally, says Subhash Chandra
Zee board rejects Invesco's demand to hold EGM to remove Punit Goenka
ZEEL moves NCLAT for more time to file reply to Invesco's plea
-
Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday reported 187% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 270 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The company, which has lately been embroiled in a shareholder dispute, reported net profit of Rs 94 crore a year ago.
ZEEL's revenue rose 15% to Rs 1,979 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 1,723 crore in Q2FY21.
"Domestic Ad revenues grew both YoY and QoQ by 20.1% % & 18.9% respectively, While revenue grew but Q2 continued to be partially impacted by Covid in first half of the quarter," the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Subscription revenues in Q2FY22 were down marginally by 1.5% YoY. "Delay in NTO 2.0 implementation continue to impact pricing. The new implementation timeline for NTO 2.0 implementation is April 1, 2022," said ZEEL. ZEEL said it has a "strong slate of movies across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Punjabi languages being planned for release in H2FY22" while adding "opening of cinemas across the country to boost prospects of theatrical revenue in second half of the fiscal".
On Thursday, ZEEL's scrip on NSE closed nearly 1% lower at Rs 314.60.
Zee had cancelled October 27 board meet to announce quarterly results citing lack of quorum.
Zee’s single-largest shareholders Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) and OFI Global China Fund LLC, which together hold 17.88 per cent, have been pressing for an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for removing Managing Director Punit Goenka, besides opposing Zee’s proposed merger deal with Sony Pictures Network India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU