JUST IN
Bharti-backed OneWeb to launch 36 satellites with Isro by March end
No 'negative impact' after promoter shareholding freeze: Patanjali Foods
Here's what a top lawyer thinks of entry of foreign law firms into India
DLF sells 1,137 flats in Gurugram for over Rs 8,000 crore within 3 days
Xiaomi's shift in India to premium smartphones helps Samsung steal crown
Biyani withdraws resignation from post of exec chairman, director of FRL
Jubilant plans to grow Popeyes India network to 250 restaurants in 5 years
Around 62% employers intend to hire women in stem roles, says study
Air India's 3 international flights affected due to tech issues in 2 days
Kishore Biyani withdraws resignation from FRL's suspended board as Chairman
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Bharti-backed OneWeb to launch 36 satellites with Isro by March end
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Zee Entertainment set to repay IndusInd $10 million to wrap Sony deal

The settling of dues of about Rs 837 million ($10 million) to the lender could happen as early as Friday and the Mumbai-based bank has agreed to withdraw its insolvency proceedings

Topics
Zee Entertainment | IndusInd Bank | zee

Bloomberg 

Zee
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has agreed to repay dues owed to IndusInd Bank Ltd. as the company seeks to resolve insolvency proceedings initiated against it and inch closer to completing a merger with a Sony Group unit to create a $10 billion media giant, people familiar with the matter said.

The settling of dues of about Rs 837 million ($10 million) to the lender could happen as early as Friday and the Mumbai-based bank has agreed to withdraw its insolvency proceedings against the media company once the repayment is made, the people said, asking not to be named, as the information is not public.

IndusInd Bank had approached the bankruptcy court in February, seeking to start insolvency proceedings against Zee, a move which could have threatened the merger by stopping all transactions, including asset transfers. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, an appeals court, halted the insolvency proceedings against the media company last month.

Representatives for Zee Entertainment and IndusInd didn’t respond to emails and phone calls seeking comments.

A lawyer representing Zee told NCLAT last month that the Sony deal had received all necessary approvals but would be stalled because of the initiation of corporate insolvency proceedings. The merger, which has been in the making longer than the time lines originally indicated by Zee, has been approved by Zee’s shareholders and India’s antitrust regulator

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zee Entertainment

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 13:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.