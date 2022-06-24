Zomato Board approves acquisition of Blinkit for Rs 4,447 cr

Good aggregator platform Zomato’s board approved the acquisition of quick commerce company Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore (around $567 million). is acquiring 33,018 equity shares of BCPL (Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd).

in a regulatory filing said that it already holds one equity share and 3,248 preference shares presently in BCPL.





Rivals Swiggy, Reliance Industries-backed Dunzo, Tata-backed BigBasket and Zepto are also betting on fast deliveries in the so-called quick commerce sector, which was worth $300 million last year and is expected to grow 10-15 times to $5 billion by 2025, according to research firm RedSeer.

in August bought a more than 9% stake in Blinkit for nearly 5.18 billion rupees ($66.16 million) and said earlier this year it would invest as much as $400 million in the Indian quick commerce market over the next two years.

Blinkit's gross order value in May stood at 4.03 billion rupees, Zomato said on Friday in a letter to shareholders. Formerly known as Grofers, SoftBank Group-backed Blinkit rebranded itself late last year as its chief promised to speed up deliveries of everything from groceries to electronics in a burgeoning market dominated by Walmart's Flipkart and Amazon's local unit.

Blinkit, which operates in over 20 Indian cities, delivers products ranging from milk, fruits and vegetables to electronics. Zomato, backed by China's Ant Group, did not divulge details on the size of the latest stake.



(With inputs from Reuters)